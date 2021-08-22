HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Even though Henri was downgraded overnight to a tropical storm, Long Island is not in the clear yet.

One of the big concerns is dangerous storm surge, especially around high tide.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Sunday morning, there was drama on the high seas as tides surged with angry surf.

Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts

The water pounded the Shinnecock Inlet, where the state campsite was forced to evacuate.

Erosion was feared on delicate dunes that were recently replenished by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

PHOTOS: Henri Impacts Tri-State Area

The U.S. Coast Guard ordered all commercial and private vessels off the water.

WATCH: Suffolk County Executives Hold Latest Henri Briefing

Tourists fled local inns seeking higher ground. Residents of the hamlet of Hampton Bays stayed close to home.

The Ponqugue Bridge was closed, cutting off section of the barrier island and Dune Road, which remained under water.

Swirling rain and winds inundated Tiana and Ponqugue beaches.

RELATED: ‘The Worst Of The Storm Is Yet To Come,’ Nassau County Exec. Warns

“We certainly caught a break with the storm moving a little bit farther east, and it’s moving rather quickly which is also a benefit,” Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki told McLogan. “We are going to be watching this carefully throughout the day, and we’re now starting to focus our energy and our resources toward the north side of the township, toward Riverhead, because the storm is circulating around back into Peconic Bay. So we’re keeping a close eye on flooding up there. Right now, everything is passable, but it’s an area of concern now.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told reporters Sunday, “We are prepared, we are ready, and we will get through this.”