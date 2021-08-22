NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Henri is making its way toward eastern Long Island, hammering the region with heavy rain.
Flash flood and storm surge warnings are in effect Sunday. While the storm was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, strong winds could still cause power outages.
Here’s what you need to know to keep your family and your home safe.
STAY INFORMED
- Residents in flood-prone areas should keep things like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber on hand to help protect their homes.
- Residents with disabilities should make a plan addressing how their needs may impact their ability to evacuate, shelter in place or communicate with first responders.
- Stay inside as much as possible. If you must go out, consider taking public transportation so the roads stay clear for emergency crews.
- Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas. Also avoid any buildings surrounded by floodwaters.
- Stay away from downed electrical wires, do not try to touch or move them. Report downed wires immediately.
- If one falls onto your vehicle while you’re inside, stay in there until crews arrive.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
