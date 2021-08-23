CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours before leaving office Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six inmates, including a man convicted in a high-profile, deadly robbery.

Cuomo referred the case of 76-year-old David Gilbert to the parole board for potential release.

Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life for the 1981 Brinks robbery at the Nanuet National Bank in Rockland County.

Members of the Black Liberation Army and other radicals killed two police officers and a security guard during the heist.

Cuomo said all those given clemency showed remorse.

