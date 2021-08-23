ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – As Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to step aside, Kathy Hochul gets ready to step into history.

Hochul will become the first woman to govern New York State during an inauguration ceremony at the stroke of midnight Tuesday.

According to Albany insiders, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, there will not be pomp and circumstance around the inauguration – that’s not Hochul’s style.

Inside the 122-year-old state Capitol building, behind-the-scenes preparations were being made for the historic transfer of power.

It was quiet while Layton was inside the Capitol on Monday, but sources told her there was a flurry of activity inside earlier “to make the second floor sparkle for tonight.” The second floor is where the ceremonies will take place.

After his resignation is official, Cuomo will spend one more night in the coveted Governor’s Mansion. The moving trucks have already come and gone.

His final 48 hours in office were marked by Henri, sitting alongside state officials over the weekend, portraying a man still very much in command.

“I am governor today and I am in charge,” Cuomo said Sunday.

On Tuesday, New York turns the page on state politics, as Kathy Hochul becomes the first woman to lead New York.

She spent part of her last day as lieutenant governor tweeting about the Pfizer vaccine getting full approval, saying “Let’s vax up NY!”

With no public events Monday, Hochul is privately preparing to take the oath of office, having already vowed to run things differently than her outgoing boss.

Cuomo’s resignation takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Right around midnight, Hochul will be sworn in during a private ceremony at the Capitol by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

There will be a ceremonial swearing in at the at Capitol Tuesday at 10 a.m. CBS2 and CBSN New York will have live coverage.

At 10:30 a.m., she’ll have her first official meeting with legislative leadership as governor.

At 3 p.m., she will give a virtual address to New Yorkers.

Legislative staffers told Layton they’re feeling upbeat and positive about the new leadership. They’ve had time to absorb the changes and, at least on the surface, Hochul seems to have bipartisan support from lawmakers.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.