NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a gunman who fired shots into the Harry Potter store Friday morning in the Flatiron District.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue.
Police said a security guard inside the store heard noise, then saw a man wearing a ski mask standing in the front glass window.
The man asked the guard, "What's up now?" and fired at him, police said.
The guard took cover, and the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes.
No injuries were reported.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 20.