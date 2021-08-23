STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of homes are without power after Henri ripped through Connecticut.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, most without electricity are on the eastern side of the state, or central.

Some had fun in the floods in Manchester, but as you travel southwest to Norwalk, the high tide and some storm surge brought flooding to the parking lot of the Harbor Lights restaurant.

Gov. Ned Lamont is still worried about flash flooding, but believes power outages will not persist.

“The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain,” he said Sunday. “Overwhelming majority, 90-plus percent, will have their power restored by this time tomorrow.”

Much of Westchester County saw flooding too. Columbus Park by the Mamaroneck River looked as though it was sinking on Sunday evening.

Jefferson Avenue on the park’s perimeter had to be blocked off because of the quick rising water. Ducks were the only ones enjoying the new swimming space.

When Mamaroneck resident Maritza Villanueva saw the flooding start, she trekked through the downpour to move her family’s car to higher ground.

“They closed our street, and we had to start moving our cars. We just came back, walking five blocks that way,” she told CBS2. “One of the tires was halfway, so we moved it right in time.”

The cars left behind were stuck with water well above their back bumpers.

“By my house, it’s been flooded in two areas, two sections, and they all cut it off. The boats came in. It got a little crazy,” resident Sebastian Zamora said. “They were prepared to rescue anybody, just in case the flood was there.”

It’s been a wet mess all over Westchester. Parts of the Taconia Parkway had to shut down, and even after water drained, large pieces of debris remained.

It was so bad in White Plains, one car submerged in the southbound lane, and others had to be rerouted near the county center.

Back in Connecticut, many are briefing a big sigh of relief that the storm didn’t pack such a strong punch. Some tree branches are down and puddles cover the ground, but the damage wasn’t too bad.

Lamont says don’t get complacent, because today we’ll see more rain.