FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Henri’s movement to the east before landfall late Saturday night spared Long Island a direct hit.

While CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis met people who faced some issues, it appears the area really dodged a bullet.

Dark clouds loomed over Long Island as the storm pushed through Sunday, bringing whipping winds, heavy ran and, in some areas, flooding.

“The roads are pretty bad out here. There’s a lot of water. You see cars stuck here in the middle. It’s piling up,” Huntington resident Marciano Cipriano said.

Three cars stalled on Prime Avenue at New York Avenue in Huntington. Firefighters had to rescue the drivers from rising water.

“I just needed gas, so I came here,” one man said.

“When I opened my door, water just came into my car,” said another.

There was moderate flooding on the East End, too, thanks to the rain combined with surges from high tides and rip currents at Shinnecock Inlet. Dune Road and the Ponquogue Bridge were closed.

“We certainly caught a break with the storm moving a little bit farther east, and it’s moving rather quickly, which is also a benefit,” said Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki.

“We had some north winds that pushed the surge over. So we’re very blessed for that,” one resident said.

“Still pay attention when they warn you, because you never know when it will be,” another woman added.

While the storm took a turn, residents were prepared, clearing one hardware store on Montauk Highway of its flashlights and batteries.

“Every time there’s a hurricane that’s coming here, we all prepare for it,” Nassau County resident Charles Doring said.

Doring checked on his boat at the Oyster Bay marina several times and every time, left happy.

“It looks like it didn’t hit us, and that’s kind of good,” he said.