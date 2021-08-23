NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. at an auto shop on East 95th Street.
Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and shoulder.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
A second man was shot in the back, and is recovering in the hospital.
Police are still trying to determine a motive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.