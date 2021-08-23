NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a shooting near Penn Station.
Authorities say a man was shot at 31st Street and 7th Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.
There's no word yet on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Video from the scene shows numerous emergency responders at the scene.
Check back soon for more on this developing story