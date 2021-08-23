TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey teachers and staff will have to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing when schools reopen this fall.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the mandate on Monday afternoon.READ MORE: De Blasio: New York City Teachers, Staff Need To Be Vaccinated For School Year
“This includes administrators, educators and educational support professionals, individuals providing food, custodial or administrative support services, substitute teachers, whether employed directly by a school or otherwise contracted, and other school employees,” he said.
Murphy said the mandate now applies to all state workers, as well.READ MORE: FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
They have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated or face testing at least once a week.
The governor’s announcement came hours after New York City said school staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 27, with no testing option.
