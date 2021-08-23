NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new thrill at the Crossroads of the World.
A temporary, 110-foot Ferris wheel has been erected in Times Square.
The ride offers a new vantage point of the iconic area.
The limited time, pop-up attraction opens Aug. 25 and lasts until Sept. 12.
Rides cost $20 per person or $15 for children.