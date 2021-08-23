CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ferris wheel, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new thrill at the Crossroads of the World.

A temporary, 110-foot Ferris wheel has been erected in Times Square.

READ MORE: NYPD: Man Waiting For Cab Hit By Stray Bullet In Shooting Near Penn Station, Gunman Opened Fire After Dispute

The ride offers a new vantage point of the iconic area.

READ MORE: Preparations Being Made For Kathy Hochul's Inauguration In Albany

The limited time, pop-up attraction opens Aug. 25 and lasts until Sept. 12.

MORE NEWS: De Blasio: New York City Teachers, Staff Need To Be Vaccinated For School Year

Rides cost $20 per person or $15 for children.

CBSNewYork Team