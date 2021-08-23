NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —
As Tropical Depression Henri continues to soak the Tri-State area with relentless rain, here’s what you need to know to keep your family and your home safe.READ MORE: New York Weather: CBS2's 8/23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
STAY INFORMED
SAFETY TIPS
- Residents in flood-prone areas should keep things like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber on hand to help protect their homes.
- Residents with disabilities should make a plan addressing how their needs may impact their ability to evacuate, shelter in place or communicate with first responders.
- Stay inside as much as possible. If you must go out, consider taking public transportation so the roads stay clear for emergency crews.
- Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas. Also avoid any buildings surrounded by floodwaters.
- Stay away from downed electrical wires, do not try to touch or move them. Report downed wires immediately.
- If one falls onto your vehicle while you’re inside, stay in there until crews arrive.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
Connecticut:
