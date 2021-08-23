NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man caught on video grabbing a woman’s backside earlier this month in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
It happened in broad daylight around 7 a.m. on August 5 near Rodney Street and Division Avenue.READ MORE: 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' Part 2? We'll See, De Blasio Says
Surveillance video shows the 34-year-old victim walking on the sidewalk as the suspect follows her.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Come This Year?
He appears to grope her, and she turns around to confront him.
They exchange words before she walks away.MORE NEWS: Murphy: New Jersey School Staff And All State Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Face Weekly Testing
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.