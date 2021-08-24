NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disability advocates rallied Tuesday at MTA headquarters, calling for the suspension of shared rides on Access-A-Ride.
Shared rides were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but earlier this summer, the MTA announced they would return on July 6.
The agency said in part that shared rides help “fully meet trip demand for all customers at all times.”
Opponents to the move say this puts disabled riders' health at risk.
“Many of us are immunocompromised, and we’re at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and the Delta variant, assuming we’re able to be vaccinated in the first place,” said Jessica de la Rosa, with the Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled.
In a statement Tuesday, the MTA's chief accessibility officer says measures are being taken to keep customers safe when using Access-A-Ride.
They include cleaning, monitoring for cases and requiring masks when riding.