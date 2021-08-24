ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In her inaugural address Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul said schools need to require vaccinations for personnel.

“Your priorities are my priorities, and right now, that means fighting the Delta variant,” Hochul said.

The governor said her top priority is to get children back to school safely.

“We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly, at least for now,” Hochul said.

She said she’s working with all levels of government to accomplish this goal, and she’s also directing the health department to institute universal masking for anyone entering school buildings.

Hochul said she will announce a series of school-related policies later this week.

Her second priority is to increase vaccination rates for New Yorkers. Hochul said New Yorkers should expect new vaccine requirements now that the Food and Drug Administration has issued full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Much progress has been made, but too many are yet not vaccinated, putting themselves and their communities at risk,” Hochul said.

Her third priority is to prepare for COVID booster shots and make sure they are available and distributed quickly and reliably.

“I’m prepared to do whatever’s necessary, including reopening mass vax sites so a booster is available to all New Yorkers who meet that [eight month] timetable,” she said.

Hochul also discussed making sure New Yorkers receive any COVID financial assistance they may be eligible for.

“I am not at all satisfied with the pace that this COVID relief is getting out the door. I want the money out now. I want it out with no more excuses and delays,” Hochul said.

She says the state government is launching a new targeted campaign on rent relief to reach more New Yorkers, and she is hiring more staff immediately to process applications.

Hochul’s final priorities focused on change in Albany.

“The final priorities I’ll outline today are simple: get this state working again, focused and without distractions, and that begins with a dramatic change in culture with accountability and no tolerance for individuals who cross the line,” Hochul said.

Hochul is directing an overhaul of state government policies on sexual harassment and ethics.

As part of that overhaul, she says all sexual harassment training must be done in-person, not online.

“In a new era of transparency, one of my hallmarks in my administration, to me it’s very simple, will focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust,” Hochul said.

She also said she will sign an executive order requiring ethics training for every New York state government employee, which she says is “shockingly” not currently a requirement.

