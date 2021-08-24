ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the office Tuesday.
She takes over for Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, and at a time when the state faces several challenges in wake of the pandemic.READ MORE: Kathy Hochul On Becoming Governor: 'I Thought About All The Women Who Came Before Me... I Felt They Passed The Torch To Me'
So who is Hochul, and what should New Yorkers know about their new leader?READ MORE: Kathy Hochul Sworn In As New York's 57th Governor, First Woman To Hold The Office
- Political career: The Buffalo native served on the Hamburg town board and then as Erie County clerk. She was elected to Congress after winning a special election in 2011, but lost her reelection bid. Cuomo picked her as lieutenant governor in 2014, and she held the office for the past seven years.
- Personal life: The 62-year-old comes from an Irish Catholic family and is one of six siblings. She and her husband, Bill, have two adult children, Will and Katie. She has a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and law degree from Catholic University.
- Relationship with Cuomo: Hochul is not considered to be part of Cuomo’s inner circle, and she was not mentioned in his memoir or the attorney general’s report. When he announced his resignation, she tweeted, “I believe it is appropriate and in the best interest of the state of New York.”
- Reputation: As CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul is believed to be more moderate than her predecessor. She spent much of the last nearly seven years on the road, visiting all of the state’s 62 counties annually.
- Agenda: Hochul told reporters Tuesday her priorities include “how we’ll be combatting COVID, how we get direct aid to New Yorkers more quickly, and changing the culture of Albany.” She has also said she supports masks in schools, and she will be tasked with determining the future of congestion pricing.
