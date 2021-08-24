ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers are waking up with a new governor in office Tuesday.

Kathy Hochul was sworn in just after midnight, becoming the first woman to serve as the state’s governor.

She takes over for Andrew Cuomo, who resigned following accusations of sexual harassment.

Hochul became the state’s 57th governor at a brief, legally required ceremony in Albany.

There will be a ceremonial swearing in at the at Capitol at 10 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., Hochul will have her first official meeting with legislative leadership as governor.

At 3 p.m., she will give a virtual address to New Yorkers. Again, CBS2 and CBSN New York will have live coverage.

She inherits immense challenges after months of distraction.

“It was a very emotional moment for me, and my family was there,” Hochul told CBS2’s Jessica Layton after the swearing in. “I thought about all the women who came before me, including my mother who was not there, but a lot of women through history, and I felt that passed the torch to me.”

Her Twitter handle no longer says “lieutenant governor,” just governor.

Hochul was sworn in at the state capitol by the state’s chief judge in a private ceremony.

It came three weeks after the state attorney general’s report on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against then-governor Andrew Cuomo was released. A week later, Cuomo announced his resignation.

Web Extra: Read Cuomo’s Resignation Letter (.pdf)

He gave a final address to tout his successes over the last decade, while defending himself against sexual harassment allegations up until his final hours at the helm.

“The truth will come out in time,” he said Monday.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, “It has been my pleasure to serve.” Of Hochul, he said, “I believe she will step up to the challenge.”

The 62-year-old Buffalo native assumes office as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and other issues abound with the MTA, the economy and the state eviction moratorium expiring at the end of the month.

“I feel the weight of responsibility on my shoulders, but I will tell New Yorkers I’m up for the task and I’m really proud to serve as their governor and I won’t let them down,” she told Layton.