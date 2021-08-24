SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Lifeguards on Long Island got a special than you Tuesday for saving a 4-year-old boy.
Vincent Wang nearly drowned on August 13 at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul: Schools Must Require COVID Vaccines For All Personnel With Weekly Testing Option
Lifeguards saw him go under while playing with friends. When he didn’t come up, they jumped in and pulled him out.READ MORE: Kathy Hochul On Becoming Governor: 'I Thought About All The Women Who Came Before Me... I Felt They Passed The Torch To Me'
He wasn’t breathing, so they performed CPR until first responders arrived.MORE NEWS: New Yorkers React To Kathy Hochul Making History As New York's First Female Governor: 'It's About Time'
Wong’s parents returned to the pool Tuesday with flowers and cards for his heroes.