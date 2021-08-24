NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bryant Park’s long running movie night series returned Monday.
Audiences saw the first in a five-week series of movies under the stars, a 27-year tradition.
The lawn opens for each screening at 5 p.m. and films begin at sunset.
The event is free, and people need to follow New York City's COVID-19 safety guidelines.