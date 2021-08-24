NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of the man they say is responsible for a stray bullet shooting outside Penn Station.

The suspect is seen on video with a red backpack.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue.

Police say the suspect got into an argument with a man and fired a shot at him, but missed, hitting another man in the leg.

A taxi dispatcher says he saw the victim fall to the ground.

“So I went over and asked him ‘Are you alright sir?’ He said no, something’s wrong. So I went and got the cop,” said witness George Harris. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Innocent bystander gotta walk by and get themselves caught up. It’s not right,” said Mango Emondzson.

Police say the bullet that pierced the man’s leg was meant for another man. The intended target was inside Penn Station when he got into an argument with the suspect over food.

Investigators say the suspect then followed him outside, and opened fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.