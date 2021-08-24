By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a busy few days, what’s left of Henri is finally moving offshore of New England. As high pressure builds in, we’re back to a typical summer pattern this week. Today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It’ll feel more like 90-95 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory goes into effect for parts of NE NJ at noon today, although it will likely need to get expanded to more areas by Wed/Thu.
It’s a quiet, muggy night ahead under mostly clear skies. Temps will fall into the 70s for NYC and 60s in the suburbs.
Wednesday looks like a near repeat with temps around 90 degrees and bright skies. By Thursday, we’ll bring in a slight risk of a few PM pop-up t’storms. It’s also likely the most oppressive day with temps again hitting the 90s, feeling more like 100+ for many.