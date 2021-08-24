TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed anti-hazing legislation into law Tuesday.

It’s named for a student who died after a fraternity initiation.

Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old of Readington, died in 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing at Penn State University fraternity Beta Theta Pi.

Piazza was found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell, but fraternity members waited to call for help.

WATCH: Gov. Phil Muphy Signs Timothy Piazza Bill Into Law

The Timothy J. Piazza law increases the penalties for hazing if it causes serious bodily injury.

“Hazing will no longer be treated with a symbolic smack on the back of the hand, or worse, a blind eye and a smirk. We will no longer tolerate actions that put anyone’s presumed privilege or power over the wellbeing of even one of their peers,” Murphy said. “Every college and university, indeed every high school and middle school — public and private — must have on their books unambiguous anti-hazing policies and clear penalties for violations. Moreover, when hazing turns violent or deadly, it will become a matter not just for a college administrator or a school principal, but the criminal justice system. And let there be no doubt, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Our son, Tim Piazza, died more than four years ago as a result of Fraternity hazing at Penn State University,” parents Jim and Evelyn Piazza said in a statement. “Since then, we along with other parents of hazing victims have worked to eradicate hazing on college campuses. We are grateful to Senator Kip Bateman for introducing this legislation and Governor Murphy and the other senators and assemblymen and women for supporting the New Jersey anti-hazing law bearing Tim’s name. This law will be the stiffest in the country and will hopefully deter this bad behavior and hold those accountable who choose to put someone’s well-being and/or life at risk as part of an initiation ritual.”