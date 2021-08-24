NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After being abruptly canceled due to lightning Saturday, the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” may be rescheduled.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he will be meeting with promoter Clive Davis in the coming days to discuss options.
The concert was expected to last for about five hours, but Mother Nature cut it short, giving people who waited in line for hours only two and a half hours of entertainment.
PHOTO GALLERY: New York City Celebrates Reopening With ‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’
What was supposed to be a fun and long night for people at Central Park ended sooner than planned after lightning struck during Barry Manilow's performance.
It forced event organizers to quickly end the concert, sending more than 22,000 concert-goers who danced and partied on the Great Lawn home early Saturday night.
“Extremely frustrating. I was in denial. I said, ‘It’s not over,'” one concert-goer said.
"Extremely frustrating. I was in denial. I said, 'It's not over,'" one concert-goer said.

"I felt really upset," another concert-goer said.