BRISTOL, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut homeowner says a black bear stole a package left on her porch.
Video shows the bear sauntering across her driveway.
The Bristol woman told a local television station she got an alert that the box of lavender-scented toilet paper had been delivered.READ MORE: 'Without Theater, There Is Truly Something Missing': Singer-Songwriter Sara Bareilles Reflects On Returning To Broadway In 'Waitress'
She later saw the bear walking away with it in its mouth.
According to reports, the bear wound up dropping the package in a neighbor’s yard.