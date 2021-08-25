CHESHIRE, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont met with education and public health officials Wednesday about the upcoming school year.
They met at Highland Elementary School in Cheshire to discuss ways to maintain safe, in-person instruction for students and faculty.READ MORE: Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized
Among the questions raised, whether masks will be made mandatory for the entire school year.
Officials say they are concerned about the rise in COVID cases nationwide.READ MORE: Dozens Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall
“In schools where masks were not required at the beginning of the school year and there was lots of a COVID in the community, we’ve seen very significant disruptions to in-person learning,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
A current executive order mandating masks for some indoor settings, including schools, expires on Sept. 30.MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul Voices Support For School Mask Mandate, Calling It 'An Important Step'; On Long Island, Some Parents Push Back
The mandate will be re-evaluated at that time.