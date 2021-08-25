CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ferris wheel, Local TV, New York, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A temporary 110-foot Ferris wheel opened Wednesday in Times Square.

It offers a new vantage point of the Crossroads of the World.

READ MORE: Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized

Rides cost $20 for adults, $15 for children.

READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Voices Support For School Mask Mandate, Calling It 'An Important Step'; On Long Island, Some Parents Push Back

The limited time popup attraction ends on September 12.

MORE NEWS: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

Click here for more information.

CBSNewYork Team