NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A temporary 110-foot Ferris wheel opened Wednesday in Times Square.
It offers a new vantage point of the Crossroads of the World.READ MORE: Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized
Rides cost $20 for adults, $15 for children.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Voices Support For School Mask Mandate, Calling It 'An Important Step'; On Long Island, Some Parents Push Back
The limited time popup attraction ends on September 12.MORE NEWS: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?