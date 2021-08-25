NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s eviction moratorium is set to expire next week, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is speeding up federal rent relief efforts.
The governor ordered a rapid review of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is distributing up to $2.7 billion in federal funds.
Hochul says 100 additional staff members will work closely with landlords to complete applications and issue payments.
She also announced a $1 million investment in marketing and outreach to attract new applicants.
All tenants who apply for relief and qualify will be protected from eviction while their application is under review.