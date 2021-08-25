NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was an argument ended in a shooting at an afterparty Saturday morning in the Bronx.
The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on Westchester Avenue near in Foxhurst.
Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a fight with one man, before a second man pulled out a gun and started chasing him down the street.
Surveillance video shows the gunman open fire, hitting the victim in his torso and buttocks.
Police said he was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.