By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The orchestra will play on at the Metropolitan Opera as the company gets ready to resume performances.

The Met reached a new four-year deal with the union representing orchestra members.

This was the final agreement needed to reopen after a year and a half.

To celebrate, the Met scheduled two free outdoor performances on Sept. 4 and 5 at Lincoln Center.

