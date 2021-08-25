NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Samaritans rushed to help after a man was attacked in Midtown on Wednesday.
It happened on Seventh Avenue between 49th and 50th streets.
A witness who eventually helped to break up the attack says an apparently homeless man was in a confrontation with two people.
He says he saw the man then become violent, forcing the other man to defend himself. The suspect eventually punched the other man in the face.
“I’ve seen this guy time and time again, but he’s never really been, like, violent,” East Meadow resident Mario Froehlich said. “I was like, I gotta intervene now. That was too far, way too far.”
The accused attacker struggled with officers as they took him into custody.
Sources tell CBS2 the victim is a tourist from Milwaukee and the attack was unprovoked. His injuries are not life-threatening.