NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new push to get New York Department of Education staff and students vaccinated as the Delta variant surges.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, there’s now a pop-up vaccine site at 47th and 7th Avenue and the city is pulling out all the stops for back to school, bringing in superheroes to encourage students to get vaccinated.

“You too can become a superhero if you become vaccinated,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A new incentive to get vaccinated targeting those ages 12 and up. It’s part of a campaign with Marvel’s Avengers and Somos Community Care – “Vax To School.”

COVID VACCINE

“Starting this week kids can get an exclusive issue of the Avengers when they get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

Kids can also get this perk if vaccinated at Maria Hernandez Park in Brooklyn or 368 East 149th Street in the Bronx.

“If there were ever a time for the forces of good to come together to vaccinate people to defeat the forces of evil, in this case a deadly virus, it’s now,” said Henry R. Muñoz, co-founder of Somos U.S.

Somos previously operated 40 vaccine sites in other notable spots, such as Yankee Stadium, Grand Central Terminal, churches, schools and public housing.

“Part of battling this virus is battling misinformation,” Muñoz said. “Science, not science fiction, science dictates that the only way to remain safe is to get vaccinated.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

City data released Wednesday shows since January, nearly 97% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated people, and only 0.33% of fully vaccinated New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID.

“In the most recent weeks, people who are unvaccinated are 13x more likely to be hospitalized compared to people who are fully vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Now the FDA has granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older, more vaccine mandates are likely. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about school safety.

“We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly – at least for now,” Hochul said.

For city schools, weekly testing as an alternative to the vaccine is not an option.

The vaccine pop up will be at 47th and 7th for three months.