It will be another hot and humid day with highs around 90 degrees… feels like mid 90s. That said, a heat advisory will be in effect for the city and some of our suburbs. And while we’re not expecting widespread record highs, a record or two isn’t out of the question.
Tonight will be warm and humid with temps only falling into the 70s.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with iso’d t’storms and highs in the low 90s… feels like mid to upper 90s. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 PM.
Friday will be hot and humid with iso’d-sct’d showers/rumbles and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees… feels like low 90s.