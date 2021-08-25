CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

It will be another hot and humid day with highs around 90 degrees… feels like mid 90s. That said, a heat advisory will be in effect for the city and some of our suburbs. And while we’re not expecting widespread record highs, a record or two isn’t out of the question.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be warm and humid with temps only falling into the 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with iso’d t’storms and highs in the low 90s… feels like mid to upper 90s. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 PM.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday will be hot and humid with iso’d-sct’d showers/rumbles and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees… feels like low 90s.

CBSNewYork Team