By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!
Expect the heat to get cranked up over the next few days! Heat advisories are in effect for parts of the area.
It's a mainly dry day with high pressure running the shows. By Thursday, we soar near the triple digits in the feels like category before some storms bubble up.
Friday is hot too, but likely just near the 90-degree threshold.
Friday is hot too, but likely just near the 90-degree threshold.

A front lingers around this weekend and temps are much cooler, with some areas stuck in the 70s!
