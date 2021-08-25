CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was shot in the leg Tuesday night in Orange, New Jersey.

We’re told the injury is not life threatening.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time, including what led up to the shooting.

It happened near Elm and Hillyer streets, not far from the police station.

