NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Testimony continues Wednesday in R. Kelly’s federal sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn.
On Tuesday, the jury heard from a woman testifying as "Jane."
She said Kelly was there when she and another live-in girlfriend spoke to Gayle King on CBS This Morning in 2019.
She said the R&B singer would cough as a signal to keep them on script.
She also claimed Kelly banned them from watching a documentary that portrayed him as a sexual predator.
Kelly has repeatedly denied charges that he sexually abused women and minors for years.