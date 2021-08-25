Breaking NewsHochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In New York State
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS This Morning, Crime, Entertainment, Gayle King, Local TV, Music, New York, R. Kelly, sex trafficking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Testimony continues Wednesday in R. Kelly’s federal sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from a woman testifying as “Jane.”

READ MORE: Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Publicized By Cuomo Administration

She said Kelly was there when she and another live-in girlfriend spoke to Gayle King on CBS This Morning in 2019.

READ MORE: Police: Argument Leads To Shooting At Bronx Afterparty

She said the R&B singer would cough as a signal to keep them on script.

She also claimed Kelly banned them from watching a documentary that portrayed him as a sexual predator.

MORE NEWS: Stray Bullet Shooting Outside Penn Station Raises Concerns About Safety As Commuters Return To Work

Kelly has repeatedly denied charges that he sexually abused women and minors for years.

CBSNewYork Team