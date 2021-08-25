NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 has learned Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected her lieutenant governor.
Sources tell CBS2 it's State Senator Brian Benjamin, whose district includes parts of Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side.
The 44-year-old chairs the state's Revenue and Budget Committee.
He ran unsuccessfully earlier this year in the crowded Democratic primary for New York City comptroller.
A formal announcement is expected Thursday.