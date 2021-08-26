NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 87-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son were the victims of a violent home invasion-robbery Monday in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. inside a residential building on Warren Street near 3rd Avenue in Boerum Hill.
Police said two suspects knocked on the apartment door and forced their way inside.
One man allegedly slapped the 87-year-old in the face and threatened him with a hammer before tying him to a chair.
Police said the second man then pointed a gun at the woman and child.
The victims were placed in a bathroom, as the suspects made off with $8,000, a wallet and cellphone.
Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.