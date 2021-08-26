NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation that awards the Congressional Gold Medal to the Harlem Hellfighters.
The 369th Infantry Regiment was made up of Black soldiers who fought in World War I.
Most were members of the New York National Guard.
The Congressional Gold Medal officially recognizes the Harlem Hellfighters for their bravery and outstanding service in World War I.
The bill was co-sponsored by New York members of Congress.