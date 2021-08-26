JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The first day of school is early for some students on Long Island, and for some, it couldn’t come fast enough.

An hour and a half before the bus arrives, Juliana is ready to go.

“I got up at 5:30,” she told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

She’s ready for her first day of third grade.

“My favorite things are dancing, Snoop Slimes and TikTok,” she said.

She released her first-day-of-school, big girl energy with a TikTok dance video.

“What are you excited about for the first day?” her mom asked.

“Recess,” Juliana said. “I also like riding the bus.”

That familiar yellow behemoth that ferries young minds to school, and where you may have formed your first friendships. Or a place to finish up your work.

“I can, like, get my work done faster,” Juliana said.

She got outside 15 minutes early for her bus ride.

“If the bus comes at eight, will the bus driver get fired?” she asked.

When waiting for a bus, time seems to stand still, especially if it’s the first day of school. Cars pass. A big engine roars in the distance, but it’s just a dump truck.

But eventually she hears it and with a quick wave goodbye, she’s off to school.

School buses have been around since the 1930s as a way to safely transport kids to school. It’s also estimated each bus keeps 36 cars off the road.

This one arrives at Ratner-Seaman Elementary just in time for an 8-year-old who’s more than ready to officially become a third grader.

“Because it’s my first day going into a new grade,” Juliana said.

The first day of school for the rest of New York school systems is Sept. 13.