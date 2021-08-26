JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some students on Long Island started the new school year Thursday.
Jericho schools are the first of 124 districts in Nassau and Suffolk to welcome students back, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported.
The schools are providing all 3,200 students in the district with in-person classes five days a week. Masks are mandatory for everyone indoors and about 80% of the district’s teachers are vaccinated.
Students got off the bus with a spring in their step.
“It’s amazing that we’re getting all the kids back in school, full time. There was such a struggle and, knowing that all the kids are going to be in person, in the classrooms, is just the best thing for everyone,” said Jill Citron, president of the Jericho School Board.
"One of the things that we've suggested when we've had concerns raised from parents, both in terms of masking and vaccination, we said please talk to your pediatrician, talk to your health professional. When you go to your doctor and your doctor says you need an antibiotic, you take the antibiotic," said Superintendent Henry Grishman. "And if they say you should be wearing a mask indoors, then wear a mask indoors."
It’s a far cry from last year’s hybrid approach with remote learning and clear, plastic sheets dividing indoor workspaces.