ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor Thursday afternoon.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, with the exit of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City lost a significant amount of power. Hochul is from upstate, but her new first mate could potentially reel in city influence again — and she probably hopes, city votes.

“New York City needs our help, and this individual is someone who’s been through the trenches,” Hochul said during her announcement.

Benjamin represents Harlem and the Upper West Side. If appointed, he will be the state’s second Black lieutenant governor.

“It’s a great day in New York City, Harlem,” one resident told Dias.

“It’s nice for the culture and the kids of color to see success and people coming up in the neighborhood,” resident Doretha Mintah said.

Son of Caribbean immigrants, Benjamin is an American success story. He earned degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School.

Many speculate Hochul is appointing someone different than herself in an attempt to balance her ticket.

“He is someone who I think will be able to shepherd the governor around down state and help her build relationships, as he’s done for himself,” said former Gov. David Paterson.

The 44-year-old progressive Democrat started his political career on the community board before joining the state senate during a 2017 special election.

Dias spoke with one Harlem man who said he knows and respects Benjamin, but found the relatively new politician is still not a household name, even in his own district.

“He’s honest, he has integrity, he’s a family man,” Reggie Mitchell said.

“I’ve never heard of him,” said another resident.

Some argue that’s OK though.

“Name recognition is something that is an advantage to have coming in, but it’s also something with fundraising can be acquired,” former New Jersey gubernatorial candidate John Wisniewski told Dias.

Wisniewski thinks Hochul is appointing her right-hand-man too quickly and could have waited at least another week, though politics could have gotten in the way.

“There’s likely to have been a lot of political back room discussions and dealings about who might do what if she doesn’t act soon,” he said. “She needs a partner, she needs somebody who is loyal, she needs somebody that’s going work his backside off helping her get reelected.”

Hochul and Benjamin will have to run on their own in the primary election, but will be tethered in the general election.