NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new COVID protocols for New York City Public School students Thursday.
There will be COVID testing for approximately 10% of the school population twice a month, the mayor said.
The city also laid out a quarantine policy.
Elementary school classrooms will close for 10 days after a positive test. Remote instruction will continue during that time.
For positive tests at middle and high schools, vaccinated students showing no symptoms will continue with in-person classes.
Unvaccinated students will quarantine with continued remote instruction for 10 days. However, they can return to in-person learning with a negative test after five days.
