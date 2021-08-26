CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new COVID protocols for New York City Public School students Thursday.

There will be COVID testing for approximately 10% of the school population twice a month, the mayor said.

The city also laid out a quarantine policy.

Elementary school classrooms will close for 10 days after a positive test. Remote instruction will continue during that time.

For positive tests at middle and high schools, vaccinated students showing no symptoms will continue with in-person classes.

Unvaccinated students will quarantine with continued remote instruction for 10 days. However, they can return to in-person learning with a negative test after five days.

CLICK HERE to read the New York City Department of Education’s entire COVID safety guide.

