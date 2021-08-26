NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government will temporarily close a troubled jail in Lower Manhattan.
The Metropolitan Correctional Center will shut down so that officials can address issues like security concerns and complaints about crumbling infrastructure.
The Justice Department did not say how long it will be closed.
Several problems came to light after Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide inside his jail cell two years ago.
The jail’s 233 inmates are expected to be transferred to a federal jail in Brooklyn.