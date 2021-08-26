NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public meetings on New York City’s congestion pricing plan will begin in September.
The MTA, along with the state and city transportation departments, announced they will hold 13 virtual meetings between Sept. 23 and Oct. 13.READ MORE: Next Steps In NYC Congestion Pricing Plan Receive Federal Approval
They will target 28 counties in the Tri-State Area to educate commuters about congestion pricing and allow them to voice their opinions.
Each meeting will focus on a different part of the Tri-State Area.
The meetings will take place at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island
- Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.: Manhattan Central Business District (60th Street and below)
- Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon: New Jersey
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon: Northern New York City Suburbs
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m.: Long Island
- Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m.: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island
- Friday, Oct. 1, 1-3 p.m.: Connecticut
- Monday, Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m.: New Jersey
- Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Northern New York City Suburbs
- Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m.: Manhattan Outside the Central Business District (61st Street and above)
There will also be three other public meetings for individuals and stakeholder groups in identified environmental justice communities in the Tri-State Area.
New York’s meeting will be held on Oct. 7, New Jersey’s meeting will be held on Oct. 12, and Connecticut’s meeting will be held on Oct. 13. All three meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m.
The plan would charge commuters a fee to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District.MORE NEWS: Future Of Congestion Pricing Is Now In Soon-To-Be Gov. Hochul’s Hands, But Officials Preparing As If It’s Still A Go
For more information about congestion pricing and the virtual meetings, visit new.mta.info/project/CBDTP.