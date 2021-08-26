NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emergency order now requires workers at facilities licensed by the New York State Department of Health to be vaccinated or face possible termination.
The order applies to people who work at hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, adult care facilities, certified home health agencies, hospices, long-term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, licensed home care service agencies and limited licensed home care service agencies.
Requirements call for nursing home and hospital personnel to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 27.
Personnel at additional covered entities must receive their first dose by Oct. 7.