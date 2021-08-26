Today will be another hot and humid one with iso’d t’storms, but mainly west of the city. Expect highs in the low 90s with feels like temps of 95-100+ degrees. That said, a heat advisory remains in effect for much of the area.
Tonight will be warm and muggy again. Temps are only expected to fall into the 70s.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid with iso’d to sct’d showers/t’storms. Any showers/t’storms that develop will be slow-movers, so localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with feels like temps in the mid 90s. The heat advisory is expected to remain in effect until 8 PM.
Saturday will remain unsettled with showers/t’storms around the area, but it won’t be as hot… just the upper 70s