CHESHIRE, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A group of angry parents confronted Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont over the issue of masks in schools.
The chaotic scene happened after a meeting in Cheshire was cut short Wednesday.
Lamont had been discussing his mask mandate with a group of parents and public health officials.
Some parents opposed to the policy tried to explain their position.
"Our group is certainly not anti-mask. We are pro-parents' choice," said Susan Zabohonski. "We believe that the masking of children should be left to the parent. We believe that every health decision should be left to a parent."
Last week, Lamont announced a mask mandate in schools until Sept. 30 because of the Delta variant.