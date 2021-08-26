NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a person of interest after Monday’s stay bullet shooting outside Penn Station in Manhattan.
So far, no charges have been filed.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue.
Police said the suspect got into an argument over food with a man inside Penn Station and fired a shot at him once they got outside. He missed, but hit another man in the leg.
The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.