NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released photos and video of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Staten Island.
It happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at a hair salon on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in the St. George section.
Surveillance video shows two men walking outside the salon and looking in the front window.
One man appears to point inside, then the other pulls out a gun and opens fire, shattering the window and sending a number of customers and workers inside running and ducking for cover.
The two men then take off down Victory Boulevard.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head and a 35-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head and a 35-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks.

Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
