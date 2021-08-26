NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected vandal is in custody after barricading himself inside a Brooklyn water tower for hours.
Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon when the man eventually climbed down the tower ladder. An NYPD drone was seen following him down.
Investigators said the suspect was spotted vandalizing the water tower on West Street in Greenpoint around 8 a.m.
When officers first told the man to come down, he climbed inside and refused to come out.
"After having no contact with the individual for several hours, officers became concerned for his safety and utilized a drone in an attempt to make contact with him," said NYPD Emergency Service Unit Assistant Chief Wilson Aramboles.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for observation.